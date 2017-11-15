JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Nomura selects eight Fintech start-ups under its India programme
Business Standard

Get complementary food, drinks with subscription-based 'Zomato Gold'

The service -- which was launched in the UAE and Portugal earlier this year -- will be available at an inaugural price of Rs 299 (3-months) and Rs 999 (12-months).

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

zomato

Online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato today launched its 'Zomato Gold' programme -- a paid subscription-based service -- in India.

As part of the programme, subscribers will get access to complimentary food and drinks at over 1,200 top-rated restaurant partners, when they place an order.


The service -- which was launched in the UAE and Portugal earlier this year -- will be available at an inaugural price of Rs 299 (3-months) and Rs 999 (12-months).

"We are super excited to bring Zomato Gold to India, and are sure our users, as well as restaurant partners, are both going to find this hugely beneficial," Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

He added that to start with, restaurants and bars across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru have been added and 'Gold' will be extended to other Indian cities over the next few weeks.

Zomato said its other user subscription offering, Zomato Treats has already crossed over 60,000 subscribing members.

First Published: Wed, November 15 2017. 10:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements