Get live updates on ongoing events with Twitter's new feature Happening Now

has launched a new feature called "Happening Now" that will showcase newcomers on its platform tweets about events.

"Happening Now" will highlight groups of tweets about a topic — starting with sports — and will expand to other areas like entertainment and breaking news, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

"Feel the roar of the crowd, no matter where you are. We're rolling out a new way to see what's happening now, starting with sports! Available on and starting today," posted.

The new feature is similar to Moments.

But Moments are curated stories showcasing the very best of what's happening on Twitter, customised to show users current topics that are popular or relevant so they can discover what is unfolding on in an instant.

Moments are also often more visual, featuring images and videos, like Instagram's "Stories".

Last year, updated its homepage for logged-out users so they could see various categories like news, sports and entertainment.