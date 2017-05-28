Get loans faster, even without credit score

Low CIBIL score? No collateral or income tax return (ITR) to show to banks but need urgent working capital? Flexiloans could be your answer. With home-built technology that assesses the creditworthiness of an applicant within 24 hours, Flexiloans has been trying to create a niche in the rapidly crowding financial technology or fintech market. Founded by four Indian School of Business (ISB) graduates — Abhishek Kothari, Ritesh Jain, Deepak Jain and Manish Lunia — in late 2015, it was incorporated in February 2016. The start-up has serviced ...