Get ready for Electric Nano from Coimbatore this winter!

Get ready for the this winter in a brand new avatar and name, Jayem Neo. Coimbatore based auto-components player Jayem Automotive Private Ltd is learnt to have signed an agreement with to source the body shell of the car and fit it with an electric motor. The car will be powertrain at its facility in South.

did not wish to comment on the development. A mail sent to was unanswered till the time of going to press. Autocar India Magazine reported the development first on Wednesday.

Tata Motors, its originator has little role to play for the new avatar of The car was tested at Coimbatore recently in the presence of Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons.

The Jayem Neo is expected to travel 150-km on a single full charge and a taxi aggregator has already placed orders for a fleet of 400 odd cars. An announcement regarding the same is likely next week.

has sold 1,493 units from April to October this year and the buzz around phasing out the conventional variant of the car was getting louder. is unlikely to invest to upgrade to meet BS VI emission norms, which will become mandatory from April 2020.

Coimbator based Jayem Automotives has developed in-house expertise in building e-mobility system from powertrains, power electronics that can be adopted very easily on to any conventional small and mid-size vehicles

J Anand, managing director of is a former F3 Champion and the backbone for all R&D initiatives at Jayem.