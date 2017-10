Watch Samsung hand out free Galaxy Note 8 to 200 flight passengers

After several incidents of its handsets catching fire, distributed smartphones to 200 passengers in a flight in This comes a year after the previous model, Note7, had to be recalled and prohibited from being carried in flights after several reports of its batteries catching fire.

On a Coruna-bound plane from Madrid, the company distributed the device for free along with the text: “(translated) A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you today on board”.



Galazy was launched after the flurry of complaints catching fire. Post the announcement of several safety measures, launched a few flagship devices: Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the on 15 September, 2018.

The price in India is Rs 67,900. During the launch, the company reiterated that the device is totally safe to use.

The move to distribute the phones for free is can be seen as an attempt to rebuild the brand trust after debacle. It was a surprise gesture for the passengers who had no idea that they would be getting a phone that costs nearly $1000 in for free.