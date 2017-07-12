Getting skilled: Makeover mantra for IT sector amid layoffs

Building front-end and stitching it with back-end is a task that IT firms are learning the hard way

Infosys, India’s second largest software exporter this year, has set a bet for graduates who are given campus offers. A graduate is asked to pick a paid course on front-end development (of website or an app) on Udacity, the online technology education provider. The person must get a nano degree or pass the course before being put on training at its Mysuru campus. Once he or she gets placed after training, Infosys pays back the student the course fee on Udacity. With this, Infosys is ensuring that it gets trained engineers in thousands who are ready to be put on digital ...

Raghu Krishnan