GIC seeks CCI nod for Rs 9,000 cr deal to acquire stake in DLF rental arm

-
ALSO READRecord deal: DLF promoters to sell rental arm stake for nearly Rs 12,000 cr DLF to decide on arm's stake sale to GIC tomorrow DLF sells 33% of rental arm to GIC for Rs 8,900 crore DLF slips in red after rising over 3% as it seals JV deal with GIC DLF Cyber City stake sale to GIC: Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advising DLF
-
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has approached fair trade regulator CCI seeking approval for its deal to acquire stake in DLF rental arm for Rs 8,900 crore and form joint venture with the realty firm.
GIC had in late August agreed to buy 33.34 per cent stake in DLF's rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for Rs 8,900 crore. GIC will buy shares in DCCDL from DLF promoters.
According to sources, GIC has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to get approval for this deal.
The deal is expected to be approved by next month, they added.
On its part, DLF last week got shareholders approval for promoters' decision to sell their entire 40 per cent stake in the rental arm for Rs 11,900 crore.
This deal included sale of 33.34 per cent stake in DCCDL to GIC for Rs 8,900 crore and a buyback of the remaining shares worth Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL.
Post this deal, DLF will have 66.66 per cent stake in DCCDL and GIC 33.34 per cent in the joint venture.
"Institutional investors have overwhelmingly supported this strategic transaction, which will be a game-changer for the company. This will not only remove conflict of interest and reduce significantly the company's overall debt, but create free cash flows," DLF's Senior Executive Director (Finance) Saurabh Chawla told PTI.
"We intend to create a pure play in our commercial and residential businesses," he said.
While the residential business will be driven 100 per cent by DLF, the commercial segment will be run in a JV with GIC, Chawla said.
DLF promoters -- K P Singh and family -- will infuse the net proceeds into DLF for debt repayment.
While promoters are expected to invest about Rs 10,500 crore into the company, DLF expects to raise another Rs 3,000 crore from institutional investors as the company will have to hit the capital market to maintain promoters shareholding at 75 per cent post their infusion of funds.
DLF would use this Rs 13,500 crore to repay its debt that stood at nearly Rs 26,000 crore at the end of the June quarter.
DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd has rent yielding assets of 26.9 million square feet with annual rental income of over Rs 2,500 crore. It has an under-development pipeline of 2.5 million sq ft with further development potential of 19 million sq ft within the portfolio.