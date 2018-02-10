Gillette India Q2 net up 7% at Rs 587.7 million, revenue at Rs 4.07 billion

has reported a 7.34 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 587.7 million for the second quarter ended December 2017. The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 547.5 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 4.07 billion.

It was Rs 3.96 billion in the year-ago quarter, said in a Revenue from operations is not comparable due to the introduction of GST from July 1, which replaced excise duty and other input taxes. "Both the grooming and oral care businesses delivered double-digit comparable sales growth, ahead of the market behind strong brand fundamentals, strength of the product portfolio and improved in-store execution," the company said.