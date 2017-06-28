Gionee inks pact with Reliance Jio to offer up to 60 GB extra data

Gionee, a China-based smartphone maker, has tied-up with Infocomm to offer additional 4G data benefits to customers. The ‘Jio- additional data’ offer provides extra data up to 60 GB to customers who purchased smartphone after June 16, 2017.

According to the ‘Jio- additional data offer’, the customers who purchased the Gionee-branded smartphone after June 16 are eligible to get additional data of up to 10 GB for 6 months on recharge of Rs 309 and above for 6 months valid till March 31, 2018.

For the offer, and have bifurcated the eligible devices in three groups with different data offers for each group. The ‘Group 1’ of devices include P5L and P7 and both the smartphone users are to get 2GB 4G data voucher on monthly recharge of Rs 309 and above for six months.

The ‘Group 2’ includes Elife S6, Elife S7, Marathon M5, S Plus, S6s, F103 pro, M5 lite CDMA, Marathon M4 , Marathon M5 Lite, P7 max, and F103. These smartphones owners will get 5GB 4G data voucher on monthly recharge of Rs 309 and above for six months.

The ‘Group 3’ includes recently launched selfie-centric A1, M5 Plus, S6 Pro and flagship Elife E8 and the customers who own one of these devices are eligible to get additional data of 10GB per recharge on the monthly recharge of Rs 309 and above for six months.

has also partnered with to offer cashback voucher worth Rs 250 each on the purchase of A1 or P7 Max. The offer rolled out on Monday, June 26, and is valid till stocks last.