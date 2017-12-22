Gionee unveils selfie-centric S10 Lite in India for Rs 15,999

Chinese handset maker on Friday launched its selfie-centric "S10 Lite" for Rs 15,999 in India.

"S10 Lite" sports 16MP selfie camera with "group selfie" and "bokeh selfie" features. The device comes with a 13MP primary camera with auto-focus (AF) and flash.

"By strengthening our 'S' Series we aim to keep up with the growing demand for high-quality smartphones with superior photography capabilities," David Chang, Global Sales Director, India, said in a statement.

The device houses a 3,100mAh battery and fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a MSM8920 platform with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB.

"S10 Lite" runs Gionee's custom (OS) based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

The device will be available in gold and black colours from December 23.