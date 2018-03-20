Resolution professional to justify eligibility of Electrosteel bidder: NCLT

The Kolkata bench of the (NCLT) has directed the resolution professionals (RPs) for to provide reasons for the eligibility of bidders and in three days. The decision of the RPs has been challenged by Renaissance will have three days to file objections. Then, the RPs will have to place before the (CoC) their decision, along with the objections. Also a bidder for Electrosteel, Renaissance had challenged the eligibility of the other bidders under Section 29(A) of the (IBC). According to it, UK was guilty of an industrial accident and Konkola Copper Mines, a subsidiary of Vedanta, was guilty of pollution in Zambia. Thus both were ineligible to bid for the stressed asset. Sources said the Electrosteel case was testing one of the clauses of Section 29(A): Whether a conviction outside India’s jurisdiction would be valid. A decision against the bidders in this case might have a bearing on other cases. For instance, in Bhushan Steel, the employees have moved the against Tata Steel’s bid, formally announced as the highest.

The objections are the same as those raised in this case. The Delhi bench of the has asked the CoC to consider the objections raised by the employees and communicate them to the tribunal.