GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q3 profit dips 33 per cent at Rs 53 crore

on Saturday reported 32.91 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 52.95 crore for the quarter ended December 31, on account of mandatory price cuts as well as demonetisation.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.93 crore for the same period of previous financial year.

Total income from operations declined to Rs 706.38 crore in the third quarter of 2016-17 from 750.69 crore during the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

"The performance of the quarter has been impacted by number of factors. The mandatory price reductions experienced in the earlier quarters of the year have adversely impacted growth by 5 per cent in the current quarter," GlaxoSmithKline Managing Director A Vaidheesh said.

The estimated impact of demonetisation adversely impacted performance further by 5 per cent from the company's pharmaceutical product portfolio which is predominantly within acute care as well as from consumer brands, he added.

The quarter was also impacted by supply constraints, Vaidheesh said.