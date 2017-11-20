Glenmark gets USFDA nod to market Loestrin contraceptive tablets

Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy.



" Pharmaceuticals has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a filing today.



According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin 24 Fe tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $96.7 million, said.The company's current portfolio consists of 128 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 59 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.The stock was trading at Rs 591, up 1.23 per cent, on the