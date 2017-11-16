JUST IN
Glenmark Pharma launches nicotine substitute gum Kwitz

Kwitz nicotine gum will be available in two variants of 2 mg as an OTC product 4mg as prescription product, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched nicotine replacement therapy product Kwitz that helps smokers quit smoking.

Kwitz nicotine gum will be available in two variants of 2 mg as an OTC product 4mg as prescription product, the company said in a statement.


While Kwitz 2 mg is for those smoking less than 20 cigarettes per day, Kwitz 4 mg is meant for smokers consuming more than 20 cigarettes per day, it added.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Head India, Middle-East and Africa, Sujesh Vasudevan said Kwitz is aimed at helping individuals find a sustainable way to stop smoking in an easy step-by-step process.

First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 14:10 IST

