Global hunt for new CEO on, will build consensus at Infosys: Nilekani

Infosys co-founder and newly-appointed Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Friday said that he has begun the hunt for a new chief executive officer (CEO) and is focused on expanding the board and ensuring that the company’s strategy is aligned with the disruptive changes globally, where data is critical, while maintaining good corporate governance.

Nilekani, who returned as a non-executive chairman at Infosys on Thursday, claimed he is a consensus builder who will engage with all stakeholders, which is proved by the unanimous support of the Infosys board, its founders, including N R Narayana Murthy, global and domestic investors, and employees.





If you know, the Aadhaar project was conceived by one government and has been taken forward strongly by another government. This shows the consensus building I have done. I will bring the same consensus building skills here," Nilekani told analysts a day after he took charge at the company he co-founded in 1981 and quit in 2009.

While there would be a global hunt for the next chief executive who would replace Vishal Sikka, Infosys' first non-founder CEO who quit the company over a battle with the founders led by Murthy, Nilekani made it clear that the door was open for internal candidates. He also spoke of potentially bringing in former Infosys executives who were in global firms as leaders.





I will stay as long as necessary. I will go once I am no longer necessary," he said without giving a timeframe for his second stint at Infosys. This is the second time a founder has returned to Infosys to sort out its mess after Murthy came back in 2013 to reboot confidence among employees and customers before he handed over the baton to Sikka in 2014. That seemed to be a short-lived experiment due to a culture clash and the subsequent concerns over governance standards.

Nilekani maintained that the company would look into allegations of corporate governance failure in the acquisition of Panaya — a point that led to a year-long battle between Murthy and the Infosys board, and the subsequent breakdown in ties that led to Sikka and Chairman R Seshasayee's exit along with two independent directors Jeffrey Lehman and John Etchemendy.





The 62-year-old Nilekani plans to unveil his strategy in October, at the next board meeting. However, he gave a glimpse of what was expected from his experience outside the company for eight years. Since 2009, Nilekani has lost an election, built the Aadhaar programme by convincing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had initially opposed it, to champion the identity programme, and invested in start-ups. He has also backed India's first private attempt to send a rover to the moon and launched a non-profit to use gamification to teach school children basic math and other languages and address the knowledge gap.

"These days, I find it difficult to distinguish between a product company and a service company. Is Uber a product company or a service company? Is Google a product or a service company? I think I have a fairly good idea of the global transformation that is happening," said Nilekani.

"I have given a number of talks on this topic, which explain the mega trends and what that means... Of course, I did that in a general trend. Now, I will look at the triangulation of the general trend, of what is happening with the Infosys customer, and what is happening at Infosys and triangulate the three and come out with a thing that I hope will be (an) appropriate strategy," said Nilekani.



