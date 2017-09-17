GlowRoad: A business network for homemakers

Social network groups for women, especially housewives, selling clothes, bags, shoes and jewellery are commonplace. While they help women build a network of buyers, the supply side remains limited to their own network of retailers. GlowRoad joins the dots with a platform that brings suppliers and resellers together while facilitating business from the ease of their own homes and network. This week, GlowRoad, formerly known as LocalQueen, made headlines with a $2 million Series A funding from Accel Partners. The business model works on lines similar to what an Amway or Oriflame ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?