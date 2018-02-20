GM raced ahead of peers, selling more vehicles as it exited India

US car maker may be on exit mode in India, but in its last year of operations in this country, the company has managed to sell more than some of its foreign and Indian peers. Even in inventory clearing mode, sold 2,500 vehicles between April and December 2017, which is more than what Force Motors, Mahindra Electric Mobility, were able to sell in the same period.



exited India in December 2017.



If one were to exclude the newly-launched marquee brand from Fiat's stable, the Italian automobile giant has managed to sell only 1,738 vehicles between April and December 2017, significantly lower than 4,706 units the previous year. enjoyed a 0.1 per cent market share in the passenger vehicle segment -- this includes cars and utility vehicles, vans -- as on December 2017 in the Indian market.



Coming to the segment, India has sold 897 units between April and December 2017, more than the number of cars homegrown major managed to sell during the April-December period (341 units). Given the focus on electric vehicles, Mahindra Electric Mobility, which sells the brand, too has sold only 572 vehicles between April 2017 and January 2018.



In May 2017, announced that it would stop selling cars in the domestic market by end of this year and would use its local manufacturing base at Talegaon (near Pune) to focus on export markets. At that point, there were around 96 dealers of the company who were running 120 sales outlets across the country.



There was no sale by in India in January (OEM to dealer wholesale). An industry source informed that there are less than 70-80 vehicles in the country at the moment lying as dealer-end inventory, and that these would be liquidated soon.



The American major had closed 2016-17 fiscal with sales of 25,823 vehicles and a market share of 0.8 per cent that had shrunk from 1.1 per cent in 2015-16. In early FY18, the Detroit-headquartered global automobile giant announced its exit from the country, as it turned focus globally from volumes to profits. It started exiting markets that were not so profitable. India, in fact, was a loss-making market for -- its cumulative losses in the country are estimated to be close to Rs 80 billion in FY17.



An automotive industry insider termed the move as a 'smart' one. "If volumes do not drive margins, then it does not make sense to be in a country. India, however, has huge future potential as the penetration levels are quite low compared to the more saturated markets in the West," said a senior official of a foreign carmaker with Indian operations.



GM's India market share, however, has been consistently better than many of its peers who still operate in India. For example, its European peer had a market share of 0.45 per cent in FY17 (when had 0.85 per cent share). In fact, Skoda's market share has been around the 0.4-0.5 per cent levels in the last three years.



In the passenger car segment, India has had a low market share too -- around 0.26 per cent in FY17, down from 0.41 per cent in FY16. primarily banked on the brand to take its sales up. The move has worked for them. A total of 13,139 Jeeps were sold during April to December 2017, boosting its market share to 0.61 per cent in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment.



“We launched Compass on July 31 last year, and in just six months we have achieved significant sales. Today, there are close to 15,000 Compass SUVs on Indian roads. is a new chapter for us in India and a major part of our operations here, our focus currently is to continue in our journey to establish the brand and continue building a robust sales and service network. We had committed US$ 280 million in our Ranjangaon plant towards the development and localization of the Compass. Our focus is firmly on customer needs and to continue growing the business," Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, Chrysler Automobiles India.



Japanese auto major Isuzu has sold 1,941 units during April to December 2017, clocking a market share of 0.08 per cent in the PV segment. Another utility vehicle player sold 1,910 units during the same period.





Passenger vehicle sales in Apr-Dec 2017 period* Passenger car sales (Apr-Dec 2017) Company Units Market share (%) Company Units India 2,500 0.10 India 897 Force Motors 1,910 0.07 India 1,738 Hindustan Motors 409 0.01 341 Isuzu Motors 1,941 0.08 * Includes passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans