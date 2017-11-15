GMR Infra net loss narrows to Rs 276 cr in Q2

Infrastructure's standalone net loss for the narrowed to Rs 276.41 crore due to a fall in provision for diminution in value of investments and advances.



The company had reported a net loss of Rs 700.34 crore in the year-ago period.



Its total revenue declined to Rs 206 crore as against over Rs 331.22 crore a year ago, Infrastructure said in a filing today.During the under review, the company reported a provision for diminution in value of investments and advances at Rs 179.92 crore as against Rs 752.65 crore in the same a year before.The stock was trading 5.04 per cent lower at Rs 16.95 on the