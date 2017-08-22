GMR lines up Rs 16,000 crore for Delhi airport upgrade

The GMR group plans to invest Rs 16,000 crore for an expansion of Delhi Airport that will double the capacity of domestic terminal T1, increase the capacity of international terminal T3, lay a new runway and build a new terminal over the next seven years. Despite being approved by the government, the plan was delayed due to resistance from airlines. It will be put into place from next month. “Significant growth in the operation of low-cost carriers translated into exponential growth of passenger traffic for the airport,” said I Prabhakara Rao, chief executive ...