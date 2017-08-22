GMR lines up Rs 16,000 crore for Delhi airport upgrade

The GMR group plans to invest Rs 16,000 crore for an expansion of Delhi Airport that will double the capacity of domestic terminal T1, increase the capacity of international terminal T3, lay a new runway and build a new terminal over the next seven years. Despite being approved by the government, the plan was delayed due to resistance from airlines. It will be put into place from next month. “Significant growth in the operation of low-cost carriers translated into exponential growth of passenger traffic for the airport,” said I Prabhakara Rao, chief executive ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?