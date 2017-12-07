GMR, partner in race for $250 mn airport project in Philippines

A group company along with its partner, Manila-based Megawide, is in the race for the $ 250 million Clark International Airport new terminal building project in



According to a statement issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) of the southeastern nation, seven firms submitted the bid documents for the design, engineering, and construction of the Clark International Airport new terminal building in



"The firms which submitted the bid documents are State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, Sinohydro Corporation Limited, the joint venture of Megawide- Infrastructure (Singapore) Pte Ltd, DDT Konstract Inc, R-II Builders Inc and Tokwing Construction Corporation," BCDA said in a statement yesterday.The technical proposals of the eligible firms will be opened on Thursday and it will be subject to thorough evaluation by the SBAC (special bids and awards committee), it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)