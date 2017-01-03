GMR, Tata Realty to stay away from Navi Mumbai airport bid

The GMR Group and Tata Realty will not bid for the Navi Mumbai airport project, citing ‘onerous’ bid conditions, among other reasons. “We are not bidding on account of project implementation and execution challenges as well as onerous timelines and bid conditions,” a GMR Group spokesperson said. This means there will be only two companies – GVK-led Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) and Hiranandani Developers-Zurich Airport consortium – in the race for the Rs 16,000-crore project. This is the second recent instance of qualified companies not ...
