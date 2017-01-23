GNFC Q3 net profit up 22% at Rs 67 cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 54.54 crore in Oct-Dec period of the Previous FY

Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC) Ltd on Monday reported 22 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 66.77 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year.



Its net profit stood at Rs 54.54 crore in October- December period of the last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.



GNFC's total from operations rose to Rs 1,220.91 crore in the third quarter of 2016-17, from Rs 1,179.28 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16.



Net profit increased during the quarter ended December on the account of lower cost, which fell to Rs 45.71 crore from Rs 70.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India