Go Air plans to start overseas flights from October

Go Air had ordered for 143 Airbus neo A320 aircraft, but only 5 have been delivered

Private low-cost carrier Go Air would start flying overseas from October this year, its Managing Director Heh Wadia said.

"We have plans to start overseas operations from October this year", Wadia told PTI on Monday.


He said, initially, the airline would fly to the destinations of Asia and reviewing the destinations within the region.

Go Air, which had ordered for 143 Airbus neo A320 aircraft to add to the existing 24-strong fleet, had got the delivery of five of them only.

"There are issues with the engine for which the deliveries are getting delayed", Wadia said.

To a query whether the airline was keen to look at the divestment of Air India like its competitor Indigo, Wadia said "we have no interest".

He also denied any plans of an IPO, he said.

