GoAir confirms order for 72 A320neo planes

GoAir, a Wadia Group company, has penned a firm contract for 72 aircraft following its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Farnborough International Airshow. The agreement reached on 30th December 2016, doubles GoAir’s firm order book for the aircraft type to 144.

took delivery of its first in June 2016 and now operates a fleet of 23 aircraft. With the NEO induction, will expand its network and offer fliers better connectivity and continue its growth as one of India’s preferred low-cost airline.

“The provides the latest technical innovations and unbeatable economics. We are happy to offer our passengers the most modern and comfortable cabins. This new order will further strengthen our network by adding more domestic and international routes in the years to come,” said Managing Director & CEO, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer.

“We are delighted that has renewed its confidence in Airbus. The offers unbeatable operating costs and GoAir’s passengers will continue to enjoy the unrivalled comfort that only Airbus aircraft offer,” said Airbus Commercial Aircraft Chief Operating Officer - Customers, John Leahy. “By doubling its order to 144 aircraft, will benefit from a greatly expanded network.”

At the Farnborough International Airshow, in gave the order which is worth about $7.73 billion at current list prices.

announced its latest order following a similar agreement for 72 placed in 2011.