GoAir offers fares starting at Rs 999 from today

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Domestic carriers continue to woo customers with heavy discounted ticket prices with GoAir offering tickets at fares costing as low as Rs 999 for a limited period over its entire route network.

Under the offer, "Christmas campaign," passengers can fly across all 23 sectors operated by GoAir at all inclusive fares starting as low as Rs 999 for the travel period from January 9 to April 15 next year, the airline said in a release.

The bookings for availing special fares can be made from today (December 21) to December 31, it added.

GoAir has initiated this lowest fare offer for their customer to kick-start their holiday plan for the coming year, the release said adding GoAir has been consistent in providing flexibility of choice to their customers along with convenient and affordable flying experience, during the festive season.

The Rs 999 offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks including its website, ticketing counters, call centre units and travel agents.

Besides limited seats, the offer is available on a first-come-first-serve basis, the airline said.

