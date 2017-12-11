GoAir offers special fares starting at Rs 1,383 from January 10 to March 31

-
ALSO READGoAir to shift operations to Delhi's T2 from Oct 29 GoAir offers heavy discounted fares starting as low as Rs 312 one-way GoAir plans international foray with Phuket, Maldives service P&W engine issues delay GoAir's proposed overseas flights GoAir CEO Prock-Schauer to quit next year, contract expires in June 2018
-
Budget carrier GoAir on Monday announced special fares across select sectors, with tickets starting as low as Rs 1,383, inclusive of taxes.
According to the airline, the special fares will be for travel between January 10 and March 31, 2018.
These tickets will be on sale from December 12 till December 15 (11:59 p.m.), subject to availability, an airline statement said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU