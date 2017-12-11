GoAir offers special fares starting at Rs 1,383 from January 10 to March 31

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Budget carrier GoAir on Monday announced special fares across select sectors, with tickets starting as low as Rs 1,383, inclusive of taxes.

According to the airline, the special fares will be for travel between January 10 and March 31, 2018.

These tickets will be on sale from December 12 till December 15 (11:59 p.m.), subject to availability, an airline statement said.
