Godrej Agrovet raises Rs 340 cr via anchor placement

RCom stock tanks 11% on Aircel deal collapse
Business Standard

Godrej Agrovet has raised a little more than Rs 340 crore by allotting shares to anchor investors. 

According to a stock exchange filing, the FMCG company has allotted 7.41 million shares to 25 anchor investors. Some of the prominent names featuring the list are Government of Singapore, JPMorgan India Smaller Fund, Goldman Sachs and HDFC Small cap fund. 

The allotment was done at Rs 460 apiece – the upper end of the price band of the initial public offering (IPO).  The issue will open for public subscription on Wednesday. The company plans to raise close to Rs 1,170 through the initial share sale. Kotak Mahindra, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse are the book running lead managers for the issue.
First Published: Wed, October 04 2017. 00:56 IST

