Godrej Appliances wins Rs 2-bn EESL contract to supply 'Green ACs'

won (EESL)'s contract to supply, install and commission 52,000 Super-Efficient Green Inverter AC for government and railway establishments. The contract is worth Rs 2.07 billion, said Godrej in a public statement. "This initiative is part of a larger program to make buildings more energy-efficient by using super-efficient cooling equipment and lights. The Government plans to replace current old air-conditioners in government buildings with super-efficient appliances that will consume 30 per cent less power. By March 31, 1,500 buildings will be covered and by June, all 2,500 central government offices and public-sector company buildings will be covered.” said Saurabh Kumar, MD,

It is estimated that today’s 5 star inverter AC consumes almost 50 per cent less energy when compared to the ACs prevalent 10 years back. As part of the initiative from the government, these ACs are already been implemented across public buildings like the Public Works Department, Patent House, offices as well as offices at railway stations across the county.

"This order will build confidence to accelerate HFC phase down and encourage adoption of Zero ODP and low GWP refrigerant in our country. We also hope that this initiative by the government will encourage Indians to replace their old air-conditioners with more efficient ones that save energy and are also more eco- friendly," said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President,