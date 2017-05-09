Company
Godrej Consumer succession plan: Nisaba becomes new executive chairperson

Chairman Adi Godrej becomes chairman emeritus; Vivek Gambhir to continue as MD & CEO

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Photo: Twitter

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Tuesday said its executive director Nisaba Godrej had been appointed the new executive chairperson with effect from May 10. "Chairman Adi Godrej will be the Chairman Emeritus. Vivek Gambhir will continue as the Managing Director and CEO," a company statement said.

"The foundations of GCPL are extremely strong. This is an opportune time to transition to a new chairperson who will lead the company in its next phase of growth. I feel very confident that Nisaba will be an outstanding executive chairperson," said Adi Godrej. "I will continue to serve the GCPL board and contribute in whatever way I can to GCPL's success and long-term growth."

