Godrej Group gets Pirojsha as realty arm chairman

Godrej Properties, real estate development arm of Godrej Group, on Thursday announced changes in its top management.

The company’s chairman, Adi Godrej, will assume the chairman emeritus position at Godrej Properties. Godrej, currently managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), will be executive chairman. Mohit Malhotra, currently an executive director at Godrej Properties, would be managing director and CEO, it said.

Pirojsha, son of Adi Godrej, joined Godrej Properties in 2004 and has been the managing director and CEO since 2012. Mohit joined Godrej Properties in 2010. He first headed business development for the company and had since taken on larger leadership responsibilities that currently include heading Godrej Properties’ pan-India operations.

Mohit was appointed to Godrej Properties’ board of directors as an executive director in 2015.

Prior to joining Godrej, Mohit worked in several leading consumer goods, private equity, and real estate firms.

Karan Bolaria, who currently heads Godrej Fund Management, a subsidiary of Godrej Properties, will be appointed as CEO.

Karan has worked with Godrej Properties since 2008 in various leadership roles.

“In his new role, Karan will drive Godrej Fund Management’s growth efforts and will continue to report to Pirojsha,” Godrej Properties said. All the changes will be effective from April.