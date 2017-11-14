Godrej Properties leads pack of outliers in real estate

After a triple blow from note ban, the new tax regime and the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), residential realty sales witnessed a steep decline. However, a bunch of outliers are bucking the slowdown in the realty sector and recording healthy sales and earnings growth. Leading the bunch is Mumbai-based Godrej Properties, followed by Bengaluru-headquartered Sobha Developers and Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty. Residential launches in top eight cities dipped by 41 per cent in first six months of 2017, lowest in seven years, according ...