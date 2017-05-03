Godrej Properties sells 1,000 apartments across 3 new projects

Godrej Properties, part of Godrej group, on Wednesday said that it has sold over 1,000 apartments across three new project launches - Godrej Origins at The Trees in Mumbai, The Suites at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida, and Godrej 24 at Hinjawadi, Pune - since March 2017.

Godrej Origins at The Trees in Mumbai witnessed of 130 apartments within the first week of launch. The Suites at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida received a tremendous response with 500 apartments being sold within the first month of its launch. Godrej 24 in Pune saw of over 450 apartments within the launch weekend.

Godrej Origins is the company’s newest residential offering at The Trees, Godrej Properties’ flagship project in Vikhroli, Mumbai. When The Trees was first launched in 2015, 300 apartments were sold in the first week of launch. Godrej Origins built upon that success with 130 apartments worth Rs 400 crore sold in the launch week.

Godrej Golf Links, a golf and recreational residential township spread across 100 acres in Greater Noida, will house a community of residential villas, apartments, a 9-hole golf course, and a wide range of recreational features. The Suites is the latest offering at Godrej Golf Links; the project was launched in November 2016 and 600,000 sq ft of villas were sold on the launch day. With the success of both the villas and the Suites, total at Godrej Golf Links in the past six months have been well over 700 homes — accounting for approximately 1.3 million sq ft of area.

Godrej 24 is located in the heart of Phase 1 of Hinjawadi IT Park, Pune, and has excellent connectivity to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The project received a fabulous response, with 450 apartments, with an area in excess of 500,000 sq ft, sold on the launch weekend.

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties, said, “We are very pleased with this strong response to our new launches across the country. We look forward to building on this momentum in the months ahead.”