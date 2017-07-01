Good news for car buyers: Maruti passes on GST benefits, cuts prices by 3%

Ciaz and Ertiga will be costlier by Rs 1 lakh as concession on hybrid models has been withdrawn

Top automaker (MSI) has slashed prices of its models by up to 3 per cent with immediate effect in order to pass on benefit to its customers.



In a statement made on Saturday, the company said it has transmitted the entire benefit of rates on vehicles to its buyers.



"The ex-showroom prices of models have come down by up to 3 per cent. The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on VAT rates applicable prior to GST," MSI said.



The company, however, has hiked prices of diesel variants of Ciaz and Ertiga models with smart hybrid technology by over Rs 1 lakh because of withdrawal of concessions on mild hybrid vehicles under the framework.



The price hike on the models will also vary from state to state.



The company sells a range of vehicles from Alto 800 to S-Cross that were priced between Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 12.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Press Trust of India