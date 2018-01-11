Good news! Jet Airways to offer up to 30% discount on fares globally

-
Jet Airways on Thursday said it will offer a discount of up to 30 per cent on travel from India to all international destinations across its network.
The discounted fare sale will be open till January 15.
The airline operates flights to 20 destinations across the globe.
