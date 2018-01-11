JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Price Waterhouse clients to work on looking for alternative after Sebi ban
Business Standard

Good news! Jet Airways to offer up to 30% discount on fares globally

The discounted fare sale will be open till January 15

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways
Jet Airways

Jet Airways on Thursday said it will offer a discount of up to 30 per cent on travel from India to all international destinations across its network.

The discounted fare sale will be open till January 15.

The airline operates flights to 20 destinations across the globe.
First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 23:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements