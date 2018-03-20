Good times ahead: DoT eases spectrum caps, increases payment tenure

The (DoT) on Monday amended the terms of licences for mobile operators, increasing the number of spectrum instalments to 16 and relaxing the holding limits for airwaves. The change in the licence terms, effective immediately, came after the Cabinet approved relief measures for the debt-laden sector. The restructuring of deferred payment liabilities to 16 years from the earlier 10 will increase the cash flow in the immediate time frame. The relaxation of spectrum caps will consolidate the sector and provide an opportunity to smaller players to exit by selling assets. Analysts say the longer duration of spectrum payments can increase the cash flow of operators by Rs 550 billion. The latest steps taken by the Centre were based on the recommendations of an inter-ministerial group (IMG), formed in June. On spectrum caps, the panel had asked the DoT to consider the opinion of the Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Trai had recommended raising the overall spectrum holding limit from 25 per cent to 35 per cent and also removing the cap of 50 per cent holding in the same band. Instead, it suggested a cap of 50 per cent on the combined spectrum holding in the sub-1 gigahertz (GHz) bands (700, 800, and 900 megahertz, or MHz). The entry of Reliance in September 2016 had compounded the problems of the industry, as the new entrant offered cheap tariffs, forcing the incumbents to bring down the rates to retain customers.

But their profitability suffered, and most reported decreased revenues and squeezed margins. The new rules will help the sector, especially the merged entity of and Idea Cellular, said analysts.