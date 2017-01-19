Google acquires Twitter app platform Fabric

Google
is acquiring Twitter's mobile application developer platform Fabric, a move which could give some breathing room for the social network after charting an independent path without a suitor.
Terms of the deal were not announced.
Twitter
last year was in talks to sell itself with several firms including Google
parent Alphabet, but without a deal decided to continue on an independent path, cutting jobs and refocusing on its core services.
The sale of Fabric
will shift to Google
the platform used by developers for mobile apps.
"When we launched Fabric
in 2014, our goal was to provide the best tools to help developers create amazing apps," the Fabric
team said in a blog post.
"Today we enter the next chapter for Fabric
and are pleased to announce that we've signed an agreement for Fabric
to be acquired by Google
and for our team to join Google's Developer Products Group, working with the Firebase team."
Google
Firebase product manager Francis Ma said buying Fabric
will "continue the great work that Twitter
put into the platform," adding that "our missions align closely: help developers build better apps and grow their business."
Twitter
has been in a reorganisation phase as it seeks to hit profitability for the first time, and to boost user growth which has been stagnating in comparison with other social networks.
