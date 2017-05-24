Company
Google announces 6 Indian start-ups for Launchpad Accelerator Programme

The start-ups have been selected for the 2-week bootcamp to help them learn more on AI and ML

IANS  |  New Delhi/Bengaluru 

On Wednesday, Google announced that it will mentor six more Indian start-ups in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at its developers' launchpad in San Francisco from July 17.

"Six Indian start-ups have been selected for the two-week mentorship bootcamp to help them learn more on AI and ML by leveraging our latest technologies to scale their apps," said Google in a statement.

The six start-ups - EdGE Network, Fast Filmz, IndiaLends, RailYatri, Recipe Book and SigTuple will join their counterparts from Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America for the fourth class Google Accelerator Programme.

With the latest batch onboard, 26 Indian start-ups have so far participated in the accelerator programme.

"The start-ups were short-listed for their unique value proposition and use of AI and ML to build high-impact solutions for internet users and the government's flagship initiative Digital India. We look forward to working with them over the next six months," said Google India Programme Manager Paul Ravindranath in the statement.

EdGE Network provides human resource solutions using AI; Fast Filmz offers super app for super fans of South Indian movies; IndiaLends is a credit underwriting and analytics platform for unsecured consumer lending; RailYatri is an intelligent, big data platform for long-distance travellers; Recipe Book provides intelligent solutions in food and retail and SigTuple is a smart screen solutions provider.

The start-ups also include B2B firms that use AI or ML for image recognition capabilities to aid medical diagnosis, providing solutions for talent acquisition and workforce optimisation.

In the six-month programme, the start-ups will undergo mentoring from Google teams and mentors from top technology firms and venture Capitalists) in the Silicon Valley.

In addition, the start-ups will receive equity-free support and credits for Google products. On return, they will work with Google's Indian subsidiary.

