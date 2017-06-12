Google's Daydream View VR headset comes to India, priced at Rs 6,499

-
Google on Monday launched in India its virtual reality headset ‘Daydream View’, along with a controller, at Rs 6,499. To be available exclusively on home-grown e-commerce portal Flipkart, the Daydream View VR headset delivers intuitive high-quality experience in complete 360 degrees. The headset is made of soft, breathable fabric and is designed to fit over eye glasses. The phone and headset have an auto-alignment system, so you won’t have to worry about cables or connectors.
The controller that comes bundled with the headset allows you to interact with the virtual world the same way you interact with the real world around you. Daydream View is packed with sensors that respond precisely to your movement and gestures — swing it like a cricket bat or wave it like a magic wand. When you are done using it, slide it into a specially-created area within the headset and never worry about losing it in a bag or between couch cushions.
Currently, the only phones that support Daydream View are Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL. The upcoming Moto Z will also have Daydream compatibility, and the support is coming soon for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ as well.
