Google CEO Sundar Pichai made massive $200 million as compensation in 2016

CEO doubled the amount he made in 2015, as he received nearly $199.7 million in last year.

According to a filing from Google's parent company, (GOOGL, Tech30), the company's committee attributed the generous pay to Pichai's promotion to CEO and "numerous successful product launches."

Alphabet's has soared this year, pushing it above a $600 billion market cap this week for the first time.

Pichai's base pay was a mere $650,000. On top of that, he received a award for $198.7 million, reports CNN.

Under Pichai's leadership and a keen eye, has boosted sales from its core advertising and YouTube business, while also investing in machine learning, hardware and cloud computing.

In 2016, unveiled new smartphones, a virtual reality headset, a router, and a voice-controlled smart speaker similar to the Amazon Echo.

And clearly, these efforts have started to pay off for the company.

A seasoned executive, Pichai had taken over as CEO as part of a corporate restructuring in 2015, while Larry Page, Google's co-founder and previous CEO, shifted his focus to growing new businesses under the umbrella.