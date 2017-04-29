Google CEO Sundar Pichai made massive $200 million as compensation in 2016

-
ALSO READGoogle announces new London office, 3,000 jobs expected Shutting down the mess to college romance: Sundar Pichai revisits IIT days Google betting big on AI, machine learning: Sundar Pichai Google CEO Sundar Pichai to address technology market in India tomorrow Google CEO Sundar Pichai to share key initiatives for Indian SMBs tomorrow
-
Google CEO Sundar Pichai doubled the amount he made in 2015, as he received nearly $199.7 million in compensation last year.
According to a filing from Google's parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL, Tech30), the company's compensation committee attributed the generous pay to Pichai's promotion to CEO and "numerous successful product launches."
Alphabet's stock has soared this year, pushing it above a $600 billion market cap this week for the first time.
Pichai's base pay was a mere $650,000. On top of that, he received a stock award for $198.7 million, reports CNN.
Under Pichai's leadership and a keen eye, Google has boosted sales from its core advertising and YouTube business, while also investing in machine learning, hardware and cloud computing.
In 2016, Google unveiled new smartphones, a virtual reality headset, a router, and a voice-controlled smart speaker similar to the Amazon Echo.
And clearly, these efforts have started to pay off for the company.
A seasoned Google executive, Pichai had taken over as CEO as part of a corporate restructuring in 2015, while Larry Page, Google's co-founder and previous CEO, shifted his focus to growing new businesses under the Alphabet umbrella.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU