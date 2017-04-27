Google most attractive employer in India: Survey

Sectorwise, Indian workforce prefers to work for companies operating in sectors like IT

Search engine giant India has been named as the country's most attractive brand, followed by Mercedes-Benz India at the second place, a says.



The sectoral specific winners for the most attractive employers this year are Amazon India for e-commerce, ITC Ltd for and Philips India for consumer and healthcare.



According to the Brand Research 2017, competitive salary and benefits continue to be the top priority among the Indian workforce while choosing an employer, followed by good work-life balance and job security.



However, for the IT professionals, good work-life balance emerged as the top priority while choosing an



" branding continues to be of strategic importance influencing the talent agenda, particularly so in an economy that's driven by knowledge workers," India MD and CEO Moorthy K Uppaluri said.



According to the results, large and multinational corporations emerge as the preferred workplace for employees across all profiles.



However, IT professionals indicated that they would rather work in the dynamic start-up ecosystem over the SME sector. On the other hand, engineering talent prefer working in start-ups over the public sector companies, reveals the



"Organisations have come to realise the value of branding and the return from such investments, both in terms of attracting new talent and retaining," Uppaluri added.



The further noted that 31 per cent of employees, said they are not loyal to any one industry or sector and are open to shift industries and compensation remains a key driver in determining loyalty to a sector.



The Award, instituted globally by Randstad, is hosted each year to encourage best practices for talent attraction and to identify the best ' Brand' in the country based on perceived awareness and attractiveness of a company.



In India this year, the Brand Research captured the views of around 3,500 respondents, who chose the nation's most attractive brand for 2017.

