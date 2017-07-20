Google redesigns search app with personalised feeds

on Wednesday announced an overhaul of its search app on mobile phones to include a of links about hobbies, travel, sports and other topics, a move that puts the search company into more direct competition with social networks such as

Google, the world’s largest and a unit of Alphabet Inc, said the changes would begin rolling out in the United States on Wednesday and other countries in the coming weeks.

The new offering is called “ Feed,” a name that may conjure comparisons to Facebook’s “ Feed,” a feature used to browse updates from friends, family and other sources.

said, however, that it was not trying to duplicate Inc, the world’s largest Instead, the company said it wanted to create another place to see a stream of relevant search results.

“This feed is really about your interests... It’s not really about what your friends are interested in,” Ben Gomes, a vice-president for engineering, said in a briefing with reporters.

Typical updates might include a link to a website with tips about an upcoming vacation spot, or a link to a page about cycling or another hobby, the company said.

and are jockeying for attention online and by extension, for advertising revenue based on those eyeballs.

The two Silicon Valley are expected to take in some 50 per cent of overall online ad spending in 2018, according to research firm eMarketer.

There were no immediate plans to include advertising in Feed, Gomes said.

Feed will suggest links based on a user’s search history as well as from other services, such as YouTube, Gmail and Calendar, the company said.