Google redesigns search app with personalised feeds

Google
on Wednesday announced an overhaul of its search app on mobile phones to include a personalised feed
of links about hobbies, travel, sports and other topics, a move that puts the search company into more direct competition with social networks such as Facebook.
Google, the world’s largest search engine
and a unit of Alphabet Inc, said the changes would begin rolling out in the United States on Wednesday and other countries in the coming weeks.
The new offering is called “Google
Feed,” a name that may conjure comparisons to Facebook’s “News
Feed,” a feature used to browse updates from friends, family and other sources.
Google
said, however, that it was not trying to duplicate Facebook
Inc, the world’s largest social network.
Instead, the company said it wanted to create another place to see a stream of relevant search results.
“This feed is really about your interests... It’s not really about what your friends are interested in,” Ben Gomes, a Google
vice-president for engineering, said in a briefing with reporters.
Typical updates might include a link to a website with tips about an upcoming vacation spot, or a link to a page about cycling or another hobby, the company said.
Facebook
and Google
are jockeying for attention online and by extension, for advertising revenue based on those eyeballs.
The two Silicon Valley companies
are expected to take in some 50 per cent of overall online ad spending in 2018, according to research firm eMarketer.
There were no immediate plans to include advertising in Google
Feed, Gomes said.
Google
Feed will suggest links based on a user’s Google
search history as well as data
from other Google
services, such as YouTube, Gmail and Google
Calendar, the company said.
In addition to putting Google
Feed on mobile apps, the company is looking at attaching it to web browsers in some form, Shashi Thakur, a second Google
vice president for engineering, said during the briefing.
