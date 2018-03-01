Google brings Hangouts Chat, a messaging tool built for teams: Details here

-
Search engine giant Google has released Hangouts Chat, an internet-based messaging platform loaded with widgets to enable team collaboration in an organised manner. The tool is part of Google G Suit and, therefore, has built-in support for Google docs, sheets, slides and other G Suite apps. As for workplaces, the Hangouts Chat enables teams to work in groups and share data right on to the chat screen. For example, if there is a meeting scheduled to discuss new ideas around any new business development, any member with access to Google calendar can create a new entry and share it right into the group chat.
The chat would show the calendar entry along with the name of members invited to the meeting.Google Hangouts Chat Anyone who has used Google Hangouts before would find it easy to work with Hangouts Chat as the new tool has similar features, but also added utilities such as the ability to schedule meetings, create tasks, or get updates from the team right within a chat window. In addition, the tool has access to several third-party tools (including Microsoft Office), which further helps in managing work in an organised manner. The Hangouts Chat is a paid version of Hangouts. It supports group conversations with up to 8,000 participants, and messages save indefinitely by default, though granular controls are available. The collaboration tool also allows enterprises to link their databases.
