Google brings Hangouts Chat, a messaging tool built for teams: Details here

Search engine giant has released Hangouts Chat, an internet-based messaging platform loaded with widgets to enable team collaboration in an organised manner. The tool is part of G Suit and, therefore, has built-in support for docs, sheets, slides and other apps. As for workplaces, the enables teams to work in groups and share data right on to the chat screen. For example, if there is a meeting scheduled to discuss new ideas around any new business development, any member with access to calendar can create a new entry and share it right into the group chat.

The chat would show the calendar entry along with the name of members invited to the meeting.