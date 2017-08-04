Google reportedly offered $30 bn to acquire Snap Inc

Search engine giant had offered $30 billion to buy -- the parent company of popular messaging app -- in 2016 and a similar offer is still open, a media report said.

had held informal dialogue with Snap and floated an offer of $30 billion before the latter's last funding round, said a report in Business Insider on Thursday.

Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel, who is widely considered as being independent, apparently did not show interest in selling his firm to or anybody else.

Spiegel also values running Snap in Southern California and outside of Silicon Valley, where -- Google's parent company is headquartered.

Earlier, in 2013, was rumoured to have been tried to acquire for $4 billion after Spiegel refused an offer from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the report added.

is set to announce earnings report next week, its second since going public at $17 just four months ago.