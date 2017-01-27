Google sees more Indians buy apps on its Play Store

has seen its Play Store business grow 70% over last year from international markets. In which India, among the largest Android markets in the world, has emerged a key contributor.

Over the past year, the internet giant has stepped up its efforts on Play, introducing paid apps at prices as low as Rs 10, allowing users to purchase prepaid cards sold offline to buy apps on as it looks to overcome India's low penetration in credit cards by trying different ways.

It has also increased the range of paid content online, including movies, books and games, prodding users to consume these for a fee.

"Play had a great quarter, with continued growth in our top markets, as well as in emerging markets where user spending grew 70% year-on-year in India, Mexico, Turkey and Saudi Arabia," global chief executive told analysts after the company's fourth quarter results. He did not disclose specific numbers.

Early this month, signed up Airtel and Vodafone, the country's two largest mobile carriers, for allowing users to pay for purchase of books, music, video and games on Play, getting access to a little over 450 million subscribers. Google's Android platform runs on nine of 10 sold in India, one of the world's largest markets with 300-plus million users.

also integrated its play store in e-wallets such as Paytm and Freecharge, allowing users to pay for apps through the respective platforms.

Pichai, who has pushed for better internet access by partnering with Indian Railways to offer high-speed internet, has backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push towards a less-cash system.

"We at want to focus on usage of Internet in rural areas in India. We are big supporters of the Digital India programme. We are also working on digitising payments," said Pichai at an event earlier this month.

However, it's unlikely that will integrate any third-party wallets into its own store. Globally, the company has Android Pay, its own digital wallet where users can add credit/debit cards and authenticate payments on their smartphones. has not indicated if it would bring Android Pay to India anytime soon.