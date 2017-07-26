Google 'SOS alerts' to come to your aid in a crisis situation; here is how

Company
New Delhi 

Google SOS Alerts

Google has rolled out an 'SOS alerts' feature in its search and Maps to help users stay informed during crisis situations. The feature is designed to push vital information, such as news, emergency contact numbers, updates etc, during emergency situations like earthquake, tsunami, floods and other disasters in relevant search results and Maps locations. 

How the feature works 

In case of an emergency, Google users who are within or nearby the affected areas get notifications that take them to the search result page, which shows all vital information about the emergency – news, emergency contacts, updates etc -- along with Maps of the affected areas. 


Google SOS alerts

People far from the affected area get to see similar information when they search about the crisis or if they search for the affected location on Maps.  


Google SOS alerts

