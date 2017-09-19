Google Tez: Working with Shopify, PayU for online biz, says Caesar Sengupta

Google's Next Billion Users team has come up with Tez (Hindi for 'fast'), a new payments app they're trying in India. Caesar Sengupta, the vice-president for product development at the information technology giant and in charge of this effort, talks to Karan Choudhury on it and allied developments. Edited excerpts: When will you take Tez to other markets? Right now, we are focused on India and will make sure it works really well here. As we were designing the product, we were looking at different countries — Indonesia, Thailand — which have ...