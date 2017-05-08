Google to conclude work on Android Nougat, Android 'O' Beta coming soon

Just days ahead of the its annual developer conference " I/O", has announced to end the "Nougat" Beta and will soon launch "O" Beta.

"Thank you for your interest in the Beta Programme. The beta for Nougat has concluded, and all devices that were opted in have been updated to the current public version," said in an update to the beta website.

"If you are still running a beta version of Nougat you may download the latest full OTA image for your device and sideload it. This will not wipe your device. We'll update this site when the O Beta Programme begins," the update added.

To date, had been providing Beta versions of Nougat (versions 7.x) alongside early "Developer Preview" versions of O which is touted as the next major version.

"But many Pixel and Nexus users are waiting for the O beta as the developer preview is not really intended for public consumption," BetaNews reported on Monday.

is expected to unveil its plans for O features and functionality at the conference in San Francisco this month.