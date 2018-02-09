JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Pizza Hut, KFC see 18% top line growth in October-December quarter

Healthy outlook: Aurobindo Pharma posts Rs 5.95 billion net profit in Q3
Business Standard

Govt appoints RBSA as transaction advisor for disinvestment of DCIL

DCIL is a listed entity under the administrative control of the Ministry of Shipping

Aditi Divekar  |  Mumbai 

Govt gears up for divestment drive
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Centre has appointed RBSA Advisors as transaction advisor for disinvestment of Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL). The Union government has decided to divest a 73.47 per cent equity share holding in Dredging Corporation of India, through strategic sale, in one go through two-stage auction process, RBSA said on Thursday. DCIL is a listed entity under the administrative control of the Ministry of Shipping. With a market capitalisation of over Rs 20 billion, DCIL has emerged as a leading enterprise in India in the field of dredging over the years. The company’s top line stands at Rs 6.01 billion, with an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1.65 billion, informed RBSA.

First Published: Fri, February 09 2018. 05:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements