Govt appoints RBSA as transaction advisor for disinvestment of DCIL

The Centre has appointed RBSA Advisors as transaction advisor for disinvestment of Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL). The Union government has decided to divest a 73.47 per cent equity share holding in Dredging Corporation of India, through strategic sale, in one go through two-stage auction process, RBSA said on Thursday. DCIL is a listed entity under the administrative control of the Ministry of Shipping. With a market capitalisation of over Rs 20 billion, DCIL has emerged as a leading enterprise in India in the field of dredging over the years. The company’s top line stands at Rs 6.01 billion, with an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1.65 billion, informed RBSA.
