Govt demand for larger share in profit from oil fields premature: RIL

-
ALSO READGovt slaps $3-bn penalty on RIL, Shell, ONGC in oil field arbitration India's LNG-led gas market may grow over 6 times by 2030: Royal Dutch Shell Parliamentary panel examining ONGC gas flowing into RIL fields Reliance Industries hits over 9-year high; stock up 41% in 2017 BP & Reliance to invest $ 6 bn to develop deepwater gas fields in KG basin
-
The government's demand for an additional share in the profits and royalty from the contractors of Panna Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields is "premature", Reliance Industries said
Reliance and Royal Dutch Shell
India sought $3 billion from the companies after an international tribunal upheld the government's view that profit from the fields be taxed at the current rate of 33 percent and not the earlier 50 percent, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Shares of Reliance fell 2.05 percent on Tuesday to 1,519 rupees, dragging the BSE Sensex lower.
The government has sought the additional payments in line with the arbitration tribunal's final partial award dated Oct. 12, Reliance said.
"The quantification of liabilities (if any) of the parties arising out of the Partial Award have to be determined by the Arbitration Tribunal after the Parties have made their respective submissions on quantification," the company added.
The arbitration tribunal is yet to schedule the timeline for the quantification phase, Reliance said, adding the company had already responded to the government's demand notice.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU