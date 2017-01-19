Govt expects biotech sector to hit $100 billion by 2025

The sector, which is currently growing at 20 per cent, is expected to go up to $11.6 billion by 2017

The sector, which is currently growing at 20 per cent, is expected to go up to $11.6 billion by 2017

The is targeting the country's biotechnology to reach $100 billion by 2025, as it works to develop India into a world-class biomanufacturing hub.



The sector, which is currently growing at 20 per cent, is expected to go up to $11.6 billion by 2017, according to the achievement report of the sector under government's 'Make in India' initiative.



"The is investing substantially in creating human capital and infrastructure with a special focus on R&D to develop India into a world-class biomanufacturing hub...The focus is on making the Indian biotechnology sector reach $100 billion by 2025," it said.



In order to promote the sector, the had introduced several tax incentives in Budget 2016-17. The turnover limit to avail the Presumptive Tax Scheme under section 44 AD has been increased to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore, it added.



Another incentive is that new manufacturing companies incorporated on or after March 1, 2016, to be given an option to be taxed at 25 per cent plus surcharge and cess on the fulfilment of certain conditions, the report said.



The report said the sector has also attracted major inflows, including that of GlaxoSmithKline PTE Ltd Singapore, investing $228.39 million in GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd and France-based Sanofi Pasteur Merieux SAS investing $109.41 million in Shantha Biotechnics Ltd.



The report, jointly prepared by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and Department of Biotechnology, said when it came to policy, 100 per cent has been allowed through automatic route for greenfield pharmaceuticals projects.



"For brownfield projects, 74 per cent is permitted under the automatic route." it added.

Press Trust of India